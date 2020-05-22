Domonique Foxworth and Damien Woody give their expectations for Baker Mayfield and the Browns this season. (1:55)

For all those times Cleveland Browns fans have complained that they could call better plays than the coach, now's your chance.

As part of the All In Challenge, the Browns are offering the opportunity for two people to help script the first 15 offensive plays of a preseason game.

One winner will be determined via auction and the other from a raffle. Proceeds raise money for Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America during the coronavirus pandemic.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski will invite both winners to help him and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt script the 15 plays to open a preseason game. The winners, as well as a guest of the auction winner, will also be invited to a team dinner and team meeting the night before the game, run through the tunnel with the players and receive pregame sideline passes.

"Giving back is a core component of who we are as an organization," Stefanski said in a statement. "With the global pandemic, it's really important we step up when there are others in need. Just look around at the frontline workers, the health care workers. They're stepping up right now, they're working tirelessly, they're working courageously and it's really inspired our organization to join the All In Challenge."

In addition, former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar will be auctioning the chance for the winner and three guests to watch a regular-season game alongside him and celebrity chef Michael Symon in a private suite at FirstEnergy Stadium. Afterward, Symon will cook a customized meal for the group.

As of Friday afternoon, the All In Challenge had raised $45.7 million, according to its website.