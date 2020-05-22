In preparation for potential stadium social distancing guidelines, the Pittsburgh Steelers are only selling half of their available 2020 individual tickets.

"We are holding back 50% of the individual game ticket sales inventory because we are preparing for possible social distancing scenarios this year at Heinz Field," said Burt Lauten, the Steelers' director of communications.

The Steelers, who put the tickets on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m., are believed to be the first NFL team to restrict ticket sales as a precaution, opting to prevent a potentially bigger problem if more tickets are sold than fans allowed in the stands.

The NFL hasn't announced official guidelines for fan attendance, though many professional leagues are eyeing returns without fans in the stands.

The NFL is taking steps toward resuming some form of operation with teams allowed to open facilities to limited staff on May 19, if permitted by local guidelines.

The Steelers were one of the teams to reopen, and they followed league guidelines with fewer than 75 people in the building.