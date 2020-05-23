Former quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Ryan Leaf was arrested Friday on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Leaf was arrested around 2 p.m. in Palm Desert, California, and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, according to online jail records.

He was released Friday night on $5,000 bail, according to the records. His next court date is Sept. 25.

Leaf, 44, starred at Washington State and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1997, when he led the Cougars to the Rose Bowl.

He was the No. 2 overall draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 1998 but had just a four-year NFL career before his personal life fell apart.

Leaf dealt with drug addiction and spent two years in prison after being arrested in 2012 for breaking into a home in his native Montana to steal prescription drugs and for violating a probation order out of Texas.

After his release, Leaf worked to recover and built a new career in sportscasting.

He was hired by ESPN ahead of the 2019 college football season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.