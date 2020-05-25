Peyton Manning says he could pick Eli Manning or Nick Foles to caddy against Tom Brady

Prior to The Match: Champions for Charity, which raised $20 million for coronavirus relief, against Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts QB Peyton Manning came prepared with the jokes and trash talk, before teeing off with his partner, Tiger Woods.

Peyton when asked who he would have brought as his caddy (while standing near Brady): "Its hard to get to him. Do you bring Eli? Could do that. Do you bring Nick Foles? Maybe."



Brady: "That's a cheap shot!" — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 24, 2020

Peyton, two words, if Tom and Phil start coming back..."Philly Special." Go win it. #TheMatch2 — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 24, 2020

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner, didn't always get the better of Brady when the played each other. Seeking a caddie, Manning said he thought about bringing his brother, former New York Giants QB Eli Manning, or Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles, who previously played with the Philadelphia Eagles. Those two are responsible for all three of Brady's Super Bowl losses.

Maybe Manning's head games worked. After Brady had some wild play, had fun in a golf cart and split his pants, the Mickelson/Brady team rallied from 3 down to get close at the turn. Then, Woods did what he often did against Mickelson -- beat him down the stretch. The Woods/Manning team defeated the Mickelson/Brady team 1 up.