The Los Angeles Rams have been in contact with Jalen Ramsey's representatives about a contract extension as the All-Pro cornerback enters the final season of his rookie deal.

Ramsey played coy Tuesday when asked where negotiations stood.

"The Rams know where I stand," Ramsey said on a video conference with reporters. "I think that's all that matters at the end of the day. It will be handled. They know where I stand. They've been in contact with my agent. ... They're on the same page as my agent."

When asked whether he would attend training camp if he had yet to sign an extension, Ramsey showed no hesitation.

"Yeah, for sure," he said.

Ramsey is expected to command a record-breaking contract, and it's anticipated that he will have the upper hand in negotiations, given what the Rams paid to acquire him before the trade deadline last season.

The Rams sent their 2020 and 2021 first-round draft picks and a 2021 fourth-round selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ramsey, who was the No. 5 overall pick in 2016.

"I can't really worry about that," Ramsey said about the negotiations. "I just control what I got to worry about right now. ... I feel like everybody knew what type of situation it was gonna be once they traded for me, so I think it doesn't really need to be talked about that much. It will get handled."

Considered among the top lockdown corners in the NFL, Ramsey has 10 interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and 49 pass deflections in four seasons.

The Rams have been aggressive in signing players to record-breaking contracts over the past two years.

Running back Todd Gurley signed a four-year, $40 million extension in July 2018 that included a record-breaking $45 million guaranteed. A month later, defensive tackle Aaron Donald signed a six-year, $135 million extension that amounted to the richest contract ever signed by a defensive player. Last September, quarterback Jared Goff signed a four-year, $134 million deal that includes a record-breaking $110 million guaranteed.

The Rams, however, cut Gurley this offseason and also traded receiver Brandin Cooks, who was in the midst of a five-year, $81 million contract.

Gurley's and Cooks' contracts will cost the Rams nearly $30 million in dead money cap charges in 2020.