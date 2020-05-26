With the Baltimore Ravens facility unavailable to players due to the coronavirus pandemic, reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is hosting his Baltimore Ravens teammates for some informal workouts in south Florida next week.

Wide receiver Miles Boykin told reporters in a video conference call that he is scheduled to run plays with Jackson, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and others in what is believed to be the team's largest gathering this offseason.

"We're still finalizing it," Boykin said Tuesday. "There are going to be a lot of guys down there. There's only so much you can do in [virtual] meetings without being able to go out on the field."

And while the Ravens announced Tuesday that they have re-opened their training facility under Phase 1 of the NFL process, it is still closed to players and coaches. Like many other teams, Baltimore's offseason training activities would've begun by now.

What works in the Ravens' favor is their continuity and familiarity on offense. Baltimore returns 11 of 13 players who caught a pass from Jackson last season in what was the NFL's highest-scoring offense (33.2 points per game).

Boykin said there are plans for additional workouts with Jackson beyond next week. Jackson's recent throwing sessions appear to have been limited to Brown, who also lives in Florida. Based on social media posts, it looks like Jackson and Brown have been working on routes at a local park.

Boykin isn't sure of the exact details of the workouts.

"Right now, we just have the plan to go down there and be able to run through some plays on offense and just play football a little bit to get back to something that we love doing," Boykin said. "It'll be exciting for us to be together, just work on that chemistry."

This is the second straight year that Jackson has gotten together with teammates in the offseason, which had been a point of contention with the Ravens' previous starting quarterback. Joe Flacco only held private workouts twice in his 11 seasons in Baltimore.