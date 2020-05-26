The Miami Dolphins will soon let fans drive their cars inside the stadium where football games are played every weekend in the fall.

The Dolphins announced Tuesday that they are launching an outdoor drive-in theater inside Hard Rock Stadium that will be used to show marquee games in team history, classic movies, commencement ceremonies, concerts and more. They are also hosting an open-air theater that can host small groups for an intimate viewing experience in the complex plaza.

The Dolphins have mocked renderings of the drive-in venture, which they say can host up to 230 cars. They are promoting it as a family-friendly event that people can participate in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dolphins say they can host up to 230 cars inside Hard Rock Stadium. Courtesy of the Miami Dolphins

Food and beverages can be purchased through an online system and delivered to cars. Restrooms will also be made available for use. Fans can put their name on an email list via the stadium website to be notified when tickets are available.

"We've spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates," said Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium vice chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. "It's a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we're trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time."

The Dolphins are also planning an open-air theater venue in the stadium's south plaza. Courtesy of the Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium became the first public facility to earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council's STAR accreditation, the standard used for facilities to implement cleaning, disinfecting and infectious disease prevention work practices to control risks involved with infectious agents like the coronavirus.

Garfinkel and the Dolphins have been proactive and innovative in ways to function during the pandemic. They released mock-up plans earlier this month for what it could be like to host approximately 15,000 fans in the stadium if the NFL and the government give clearance.

Owner Stephen Ross said Tuesday on CNBC that there will "definitely" be a football season this fall and the plan as of now is to include having fans in the stands.

Hard Rock Stadium was the host for Super Bowl LIV. It also has hosted Miami Open tennis tournaments, several large music festivals, college football championship games and international soccer games.