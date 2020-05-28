Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent this offseason, will be the keynote speaker at a virtual graduation for Philadelphia high schools on June 9.

Jenkins starred for the Eagles for the last six seasons, winning a Super Bowl ring with the team in 2017. He also has been a leader of several off-field initiatives, and his foundation has a mission to promote positive change in the lives of underserved youth in New Jersey, where he grew up; Ohio, where he went to college at Ohio State; and Pennsylvania and Louisiana, homes of his pro teams.

"Malcolm was selected not for his greatness on the field and his two Super Bowl rings, but because of his compassion and advocacy around social justice," said Donna Frisby-Greenwood, CEO of the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia and co-chair of the commencement planning committee. "Malcolm's foundation focuses on youth leadership development and skill building, and we think that that makes him a perfect speaker for us."

The hour-long graduation will be streamed on several platforms, including the school district's website. The Philadelphia Orchestra has recorded "Pomp and Circumstance" for the ceremony, and the city's Free Library will host the live stream of the event on its platform.

Individual high schools will be distributing caps and gowns to the students to wear during the festivities.