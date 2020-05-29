When asked about possibly playing without a crowd in attendance, Melvin Gordon jokes that he already played with no fans when he was with the Chargers. (0:48)

New Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon said he's not concerned if fans can't be in the stands when the NFL season begins because he has already dealt with that.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, playing games without fans in attendance is one possibility for the 2020 NFL season. During an interview with former NFL cornerback Marcus Cromartie that was posted Wednesday on Twitter, Gordon said the past three years with the Chargers in Los Angeles prepared him for this.

"Bro, we didn't have fans anyway," Gordon said while laughing. "We didn't have many Chargers fans at the game. I'm just going to be honest. We didn't have many Chargers fans at the game. Much loyalty, love, but we didn't have many. So I'm not missing anything."

Since the start of the 2017 season, the Chargers have played in Los Angeles at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Originally built to host soccer matches, the Chargers' home stadium has an NFL-low capacity of 27,000. Of those in attendance at Chargers games, most were identified as fans of the opposing team while the Chargers began to build a fan base in Los Angeles after moving from San Diego.

The Chargers will begin play this season at SoFi Stadium, a new arena that it will share with the Los Angeles Rams.

Gordon, however, won't be calling Southern California his football home this season, as he signed a two-year deal with AFC West rival Denver.