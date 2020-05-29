Several Buffalo Bills players gathered in Florida this week to work out together, including quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

It's the latest example of Allen training with his teammates this offseason. He and quarterback Matt Barkley threw to Bills rookies Isaiah Hodgins, Gabriel Davis and Zack Moss in California earlier this month.

The Florida workouts marked not only the first time Allen and Diggs had trained together since the latter was traded to Buffalo in March but also the first time the new teammates had met.

The list of Bills players present included Allen, Barkley and rookie quarterback Jake Fromm, wide receivers Diggs, Hodgins, Davis, John Brown, Robert Foster, Cole Beasley, Isaiah McKenzie and Nick Easley, running back Devin Singletary and tight ends Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, Nate Becker and Jason Croom‬.

This is a pivotal offseason for Allen and the Bills, who are favored to win their first AFC East title since 1995. With the addition of Diggs, Buffalo figures to improve on its 24th-ranked offense and 26th-ranked passing attack from 2019.