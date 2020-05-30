Roosevelt Taylor, who made two Pro Bowls as a safety with the Chicago Bears during a 12-year NFL career, died Friday at the age of 82.
Today we lost a Bears great with the passing of Roosevelt Taylor.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 29, 2020
Our thoughts are with Rosey's family and loved ones.
Taylor played for the Bears from 1961 to 1969, making the Pro Bowl in 1963 and 1968. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1963, when he led the NFL in interceptions with nine and the Bears won the NFL title.
He also played for the San Francisco 49ers (1969-71) and Washington Redskins (1972).
Taylor finished his career with 32 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns.