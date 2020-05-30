Roosevelt Taylor, who made two Pro Bowls as a safety with the Chicago Bears during a 12-year NFL career, died Friday at the age of 82.

Today we lost a Bears great with the passing of Roosevelt Taylor.



Our thoughts are with Rosey's family and loved ones. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 29, 2020

Taylor played for the Bears from 1961 to 1969, making the Pro Bowl in 1963 and 1968. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1963, when he led the NFL in interceptions with nine and the Bears won the NFL title.

He also played for the San Francisco 49ers (1969-71) and Washington Redskins (1972).

Taylor finished his career with 32 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns.