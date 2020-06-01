NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith says sports should do more than just provide entertainment, and he commends athletes who have taken a stance in hopes of change. (1:22)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a statement to his Twitter account Monday saying "the senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country.''

"All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where people from every race, every background, and every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal,'' wrote Mahomes, whose father, Pat, was a longtime major league pitcher.

"I hope our country can learn from the injustices that we have witnessed to become more like the locker room where everyone is accepted. We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better. Let's be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally!''

Mahomes also sent prayers to the family and friends of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

"As I have watched everything that has happened over the last week and even before then, I have tried to put my feelings into words,'' he wrote. "As a kid who was born with a black dad and a white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn't the case for everyone.''

He concluded his post with: "Love and Unite! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd"

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also posted a statement to Twitter, writing that his "heart hurts."

"We cannot continue to ignore racism as though it has ended, or never happened. The continual violence inflicted upon blacks and people of color must stop. We need a change now. We need love. we need compassion. We need grace and forgiveness even in the midst of the pain," he wrote.

Also Monday, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich opened his media availability with a statement on racial injustice.

"Injustice. Few things stir the human heart and soul like injustice. When we see it, feel it, experience it, it's heart-wrenching. It's not enough for a person who looks like me to say, 'I'm not racist.' This kind of talk and thinking typically lends itself to a posture of neutrality, indifference and passivity. It's easy to be silent and do nothing when it doesn't directly impact you. This attitude simply doesn't invoke any conviction about doing that is right and standing up for the inherent dignity and rights of all people, no matter the color of their skin.

"I stand firmly behind the Colts statement and in particular, the phrase that says, 'We abhor racism.' Racism is vile, deplorable, detestable. There's no form of it that is acceptable, and in no way can it be justified. Our black community has bore the brunt of this injustice for far too long. I believe that I, we, all have a personal responsibility to speak up and act in ways that build each other up, not tear each other down. I believe each one of us can make a difference if we're willing to grow personally and display the courage necessary for us to take steps of progress in this most important of issues."

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.