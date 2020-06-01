Las Vegas Raiders rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III, the team's top draft pick, suffered a cut to his thigh recently while moving things into a trailer, his father told AL.com on Monday.

A Raiders source said the team was "told [Ruggs] will be fine."

"He was trying to move a trailer or something -- move furniture or something -- and the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall or something," Henry Ruggs Jr. said. "He's pretty much OK, I'm about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit."

Ruggs III, the No. 12 overall draft pick, was the first receiver selected in April's draft, a historically deep draft for the position. He was also the fastest player in the draft, having run a 4.27-second 40 time at the combine.

Like every player in the draft, the rookie has been reduced to virtual meetings with his new team because of the coronavirus pandemic. Being injured would obviously slow any other development.

"The Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III. Respecting Henry's right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report," the team said in a statement.

Ruggs Jr., meanwhile, said his son is "just having to walk on crutches. Not putting as much pressure on it."

Precautions due to the coronavirus, the elder Ruggs said, have not allowed him yet to speak to the doctor who treated his son.