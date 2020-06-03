Tedy Bruschi reacts to Luke Kuechly's decision to retire amid health concerns and is hopeful other players will follow his lead. (1:11)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Retired Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly is considering a front office job as a pro scout, the team announced Wednesday.

Kuechly, 29, surprisingly retired in January, saying he wasn't sure if he could play as "fast, physical and strong'' as he did during his eight NFL seasons that included seven Pro Bowl selections and the league's Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2013.

He didn't explain why he wouldn't be able to play as he was accustomed, but Kuechly missed seven games from 2013-2017 because of concussions.

Kuechly has been weighing options to stay involved in the NFL in some capacity, either with the Panthers or as a television commentator/analyst. The team statement said a decision could be reached soon.

The Panthers officially placed Kuechly on the NFL's reserve/retired list on Tuesday. That will allow the organization to spread $11,840,000 in dead money from his contract over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The ninth pick of the 2012 draft out of Boston College had 1,092 tackles from 2012-19 -- the most in the NFL.

Carolina owner David Tepper said when Kuechly announced his retirement that his "presence can't be replaced, and new coach Matt Rhule has said that he hoped Kuechly would join the staff at some point.