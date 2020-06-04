The Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals were given the day off from meetings Thursday, in recognition of George Floyd's memorial service.

The first of three services scheduled for Floyd will take place Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.

The Vikings canceled meetings to allow players in the area to attend the service and so those who aren't in Minneapolis the time to watch the live stream.

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake said the Cardinals also were given the day off.

Cardinals have granted us the day off from meetings to honor George Floyd's memorial. We are but a small cog in a big machine but gestures like these create dialogue and expands the vision to help take the next steps for a better tomorrow. Peace and love — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) June 4, 2020

Three memorials in three cities over six days are planned for Floyd in the cities where he was born, grew up and died. The first memorial is on Thursday afternoon at North Central University in Minneapolis.

Floyd's body will then go to Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born 46 years ago, for a two-hour public viewing and private service for the family on Saturday.

Finally, a public viewing will be held Monday in Houston, where he was raised and lived most of his life. A 500-person service on Tuesday will take place at The Fountain of Praise church. A private burial will follow.

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien announced Wednesday that his team will not hold virtual meetings Monday so players can attend the funeral if they would like to do so.

Floyd died last week in Minneapolis after white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.