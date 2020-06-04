Dan Graziano reports on the news that the NFL has asked its teams to hold training camps at their respective facilities instead of traveling. (1:02)

The NFL informed teams on Thursday that coaching staffs will be permitted to return to team facilities and the maximum number of personnel allowed in those facilities will be increased to 100, beginning Friday.

"As has been emphasized in previous advice on reopening facilities, this may occur only if your club has otherwise received necessary permission from state and local governments to reopen its facility," said a memo sent to teams that was obtained by ESPN.

"Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions, are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances. In addition, we will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of Covid-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities," the memo stated.

The NFL anticipates that the San Francisco 49ers are the only team that will not be able to get to its facility Friday.

"The team is aware and supportive of this plan and has been in communication with its local authorities to obtain all necessary permissions when available," the league said.

All team facilities were closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but began to reopen last month.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams earlier this week that teams must hold training camps at their main practice facilities because of the virus. Players are not expected to return to their team facilities until training camp, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.