Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm apologized Thursday after screenshots emerged of a text conversation in which he claimed only "elite white people" should be able to purchase guns.

The conversation, which took place in 2019 and was posted to Twitter early Thursday morning, involved Fromm and a friend discussing guns. Fromm wrote, "But no guns are good. They need to let me get suppressors," before adding, "Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha."

Fromm went on to claim he was not an "elite white person" later in the conversation.

"I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words 'elite white person' in a text message conversation," Fromm said in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon. "Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person,' as later stated in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment.

"I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being part of the solution in this country."

Fromm said he addressed his behavior with his teammates and coaches in a team meeting Thursday.

The Bills drafted Fromm in the fifth round out of Georgia in the 2020 NFL draft.