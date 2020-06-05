It might not receive the same fanfare as the throwing sessions that Tom Brady organized with his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates, but Brady's potential successor with the New England Patriots, Jarrett Stidham, has quietly done something similar in recent weeks.

On a recent day in Massachusetts, Stidham and a group of six teammates gathered at a private football field for their work, which focused intently on following social distancing guidelines.

Stidham has been a catalyst for the throwing sessions, sources said, which reflects a show of leadership as the Patriots transition from 19 seasons with Brady as the starting quarterback. Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick from Auburn, also has been visible in the New England community, as he and wife Kennedy donated 1,000 meals to children and families at a local YMCA in May.

The sun & warmth were not the only surprises today. A big thank you to Patriots Quarterback @Jarrett_Stidham and his wife @kennedystidham_ for reaching out to us to help & providing over 1,000 @attleborocfa1 lunches today for children & families in our #community #BeCauseY pic.twitter.com/AMTrZTG9iv — Hockomock Area YMCA (@HockomockYMCA) May 15, 2020

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer has been present at the throwing sessions, along with wide receivers Julian Edelman, Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski, among a few others who have been in town during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stidham referenced his specific work with Edelman on his Instagram account this week.

With non-rehabbing players not yet allowed at NFL facilities, players across the league have had to get creative with their workouts, with many organizing their own while adhering to social distancing guidelines.