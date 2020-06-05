A worker at the SoFi Stadium construction site in Inglewood, California, died at the scene after falling from the roof Friday, a spokesperson for the contractor confirmed.

Turner-AECOM Hunt, the site's general contractor, said an iron worker fell from the roof structure and emergency responders were called immediately. The worker died on scene.

SoFi Stadium is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers and was set to open for the 2020 NFL season.

"This is an extremely sad day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time," Turner-AECOM Hunt said in a statement. "We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and we have halted all construction activity. Counseling services will be made available to all workers on site to support them in the difficult days and weeks ahead."

It is uncertain when work on site will resume.

The stadium, owned by Stan Kroenke, is scheduled to hold its first event on Aug. 14 when the Rams and New Orleans Saints play in a preseason game.

Stadium construction began in November 2016.

The stadium was initially estimated to cost $2.6 billion, but now has a price tag estimated at more than $5 billion.

This is the first known incident that has resulted in a death at the construction site.