HOUSTON -- Texans special-teams coordinator Brad Seely is retiring after 31 seasons as an NFL coach, the team announced Friday.

"I've been incredibly fortunate to spend over 30 years in the NFL coaching the game I love," Seely said in a statement. "I want to thank each and every coach, player and staff member I worked with from when I entered the league in 1989 until now. I've been blessed to be a part of some of the best organizations in professional sports and I will forever cherish the friendships and memories I've made around the league."

Since Seely took over in Houston in 2018, the Texans have gone from having the 26th-ranked special-teams unit by Football Outsiders to fifth in 2018 and fourth last season. In his career, Seely has coached 10 different players to 17 special-teams Pro Bowl selections. Seely has coached in nine conference championship games and won three Super Bowls.

"Brad Seely is one of the best special teams coaches in NFL history and his contributions to the game have been unparalleled," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said in a statement. "I first met Brad when we were both assistant coaches in New England and immediately recognized his ability to connect with his players and teach them about the game in his own unique way. Brad has won at every stop in his 30-year career and his résumé of three Super Bowl victories and five conference championship appearances speaks for itself.

"It was an honor and privilege to coach alongside Brad and I will always consider him a friend. On behalf of the entire Texans organization, we wish him and his family the best in his retirement."

Seely's departure means the Texans will have only one coordinator remaining from last season -- offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. Anthony Weaver was promoted from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator earlier this offseason.

Tracy Smith is the Texans' assistant special-teams coordinator and has assisted Seely for 10 of his seasons in the NFL.