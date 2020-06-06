Drew Brees posts an apology video on Instagram following backlash to his comments on kneeling during the national anthem. (0:56)

In a message addressed to President Donald Trump on Friday night, Drew Brees stood by his apology for earlier comments on "disrespecting the flag," after Trump wrote that the New Orleans Saints quarterback should not have changed his stance.

"Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been," Brees wrote on Instagram. "We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.

"We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation's history! If not now, then when?

"We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us."

Brees' statement came about six hours after Trump said Brees "should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag."

"OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high," Trump wrote in a pair of tweets. "We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING!"

Brees rekindled the issue earlier this week amid the national unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, for which one police officer has been charged with second-degree murder. Three others have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Asked what he would think if players kneeled this season to protest the death of Floyd and others at the hands of police, Brees said: "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag."

Brees' reference of the flag, rather than the death of Floyd or the anguish of black people around the country, drew heated backlash from dozens of players across multiple sports. He apologized in multiple social media posts, but the issue remains raw among players throughout the NFL.

Some of Brees' teammates publicly embraced his apology, crediting him for admitting how badly he missed the mark and trying to learn from it. Even teammates who remained hurt and angered by Brees' comments expressed confidence that he will "do everything in his power to make things right."

His latest statement in defense of players' protests comes on the heels of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's message Friday in which he admitted that the league has erred in how it has dealt with players' feelings toward police brutality, social inequalities and systemic racism over the past few years.