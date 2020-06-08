This year's NFL quarterback coaching summit, an annual event designed to assist and elevate minority coaching candidates, will be held virtually later this month, league sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The NFL and the Black College Football Hall of Fame will host the event June 22-23.

The quarterback coaching summit began in 2018 as the brainchild of former NFL quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams.

This year's invitation reads that the event will include "a select group of QB coaches, offensive coordinators, and NFL and NCAA coaches aimed at strengthening the coaching pipeline for experienced coaches of color on the offensive side of the ball."

Sources tell Russini that speakers and panelists at the 80-person, invite-only conference include Eric Bieniemy, Hue Jackson, Robert Saleh, Bruce Arians, Mike Vrabel, John Mara, Ozzie Newsome, Leslie Frazier and Jim Caldwell.

The conference has set topics like "How to interview for QB coach," "How to interview for head coach," "First 30 days on the job," and "How to interview for OC."

NFL owners approved new measures last month aimed at improving diversity in coach and front-office hiring, but the league stopped short of approving a resolution that would have rewarded minority hiring with draft pick compensation.

The NFL currently has four minority head coaches and two minority general managers.