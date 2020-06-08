Adam Schefter gives the latest on the contract negotiations between Dalvin Cook and the Vikings. (1:15)

Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook no longer will participate in any team-related activities until and unless he receives what he determines to be a "reasonable" deal, a source said Monday.

"He's out," a source told ESPN. "Without a reasonable extension, he will not be showing up for camp or beyond."

To date, the Vikings' contract proposals to Cook demonstrate that they are a quarterback-first team, per the source. This offseason, the Vikings gave quarterback Kirk Cousins -- who had one year left on his deal -- a contract extension paying him $30 million per season; Cousins will make $150 million over five seasons. Cook has one year at $1.3 million left on his contract.

Vikings: Most Rush TD in Single Season Dalvin Cook finished last season with 13 rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-most in a single season in Vikings history. Season Player TDs 2009 Adrian Peterson 18 2019 Dalvin Cook 13 1992 Terry Allen 13 1976 Chuck Foreman 13 1975 Chuck Foreman 13 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Cousins will make as much in one season as Cook hopes to make in three, which helps explain why contract talks have stalled and threaten to remain that way until a deal is worked out.

The 24-year-old Cook now finds himself in a similar spot to other running backs such as Ezekiel Elliott, Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley and David Johnson, running backs who were invaluable to their offense but were playing a position in which wages have not risen at the same rate as quarterbacks.

Johnson -- traded this offseason to Houston -- makes $13 million a year and Cook wants to match if not surpass that total.

A running back's greatest leverage in negotiations is his service; Cook is now withholding his as Elliott did last year. Minnesota needs Cook and his 1,135 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns from last season. But with camp tentatively scheduled to start next month, they are on track not to have him.

The two sides, the Vikings and Cook, have not spoken since last week and have no further talks scheduled. Cook has presented what he has thought are "reasonable" proposals this offseason, only to see the Vikings unwilling to meet his price.

And with talks at a standstill, the Vikings will not have Cook until he has a new contract.