The Seattle Seahawks have hired former Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns executive Alonzo Highsmith as a full-time member of their scouting department.

The team's website lists Highsmith's title as personnel executive. The Seahawks brought him on earlier this offseason in a consulting role.

Highsmith spent 19 seasons in the Packers' front office, where he worked with Seahawks general manager John Schneider. He was promoted to senior personnel executive in 2012 and held that position until he left in 2018 to become the Browns' vice president of player personnel. Highsmith and the Browns parted ways in January when the team hired Andrew Berry as GM.

Highsmith played running back at Miami and spent six seasons in the NFL after being chosen third overall in 1987.

Information from ESPN's Rob Demovsky was used in this report.