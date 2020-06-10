Rob Ninkovich foresees it being very difficult for teams to adhere to the NFL's safety procedures for the reopening of facilities. (1:26)

A new NFL collective bargaining agreement approved in March has quietly brought about changes to training camp rules that will affect this summer.

Whereas teams used to be required to report to training camp 15 days before their preseason opener, 30 NFL teams now must report July 28, which is 47 or 48 days before Week 1 of the regular season, league sources said.

The 26 teams playing Sunday, Sept. 13, must report to camp 47 days before their opener, and the four teams scheduled to play Monday, Sept. 14, must report 48 days before that game. The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, who are scheduled to kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 10, are required to report to camp the same 47 days in advance of the opener, which would be July 25.

This makes the training camp reporting date more uniform across the league. Previously, teams would report on various days over a weeklong period. There even used to be business departments that would push teams to start camp on a Wednesday so they could schedule the first padded practice four days later on a weekend, so as to best appeal to fans.

The types of practices that teams now are allowed to hold under the terms of the new CBA also will be different. The first three days of practice have the same rules in the new CBA, but Days 4-6 are different.

Under the terms of the new CBA, players are allowed to practice full speed in "spiders and shells" on the fourth and fifth days of camp, but they are not allowed to have a padded practice as they were under the old CBA. Day 6 in the new CBA is a mandatory day off before Day 7, the first day in pads -- which used to be Day 4 under the old CBA.

Of course, the rules this year could change entirely, based on how the NFL and the NFLPA decide to handle procedures related to the coronavirus pandemic. The league and players' association still are engaged in discussions that could wind up changing the rules surrounding camp, delaying the start, eliminating some preseason games and gradually trying to build up the players' workloads in a safe and orderly manner.

No decisions have been made, conversations are ongoing, and teams are anxious to hear what the NFL and NFLPA decide.