A Youngstown, Ohio, home in which Las Vegas Raiders third-round draft pick Lynn Bowden Jr. was staying was raided by Drug Enforcement Agency agents, U.S. Marshals and local police, according to a statement from the DEA on Wednesday morning.

Handguns and loaded assault weapons were recovered from the house. Although Bowden was present during the raid and handcuffed on the porch during the search, no arrests were made.

The Raiders later released the following statement: "The Raiders are aware of the situation and are in communication with Lynn Bowden Jr. We will not be commenting further at this time."

Bowden's agency, meanwhile, tweeted that Bowden and his son were staying at the house, which belongs to a family relative, and he "fully cooperated with law enforcement during the search ... was released, not arrested and not charged with any crime."

Later Wednesday, the DEA released a statement: "According to Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin ... early this morning DEA, with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement officers, executed a search warrant at a residence on Superior Street in Youngstown, Ohio. Evidence, including handguns and loaded assault weapons, were seized. No arrests were made and no public charges have been filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time."

Bowden is the reigning Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation's most versatile player and a first-team All-American at Kentucky as an all-purpose player. He is the second Raiders draft pick to find himself in an off-the-field headline in as many weeks. First-round pick Henry Ruggs III, the fastest player in the draft, suffered a cut to his thigh in an accident while helping a friend move; the Raiders anticipate the receiver being fine going forward.

Bowden, who played quarterback, receiver and running back at Kentucky, is expected to infuse speed and versatility as a running back and punt returner for the Raiders. He was the MVP of Kentucky's Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech after rushing 233 yards, a bowl record for a QB. He ran for two scores and threw the winning touchdown pass with 15 seconds to play.

ESPN staff writer Jake Trotter contributed to this report.