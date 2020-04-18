The Baltimore Ravens on Thursday waived middle linebacker Jake Ryan, just over a month after signing him to a one-year contract.

The team had agreed to a contract with Ryan in April before the NFL draft, in which they selected linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round and Malik Harrison in the third round. Ryan officially signed his contract with the Ravens on May 4.

Ryan's contract was worth $985,000 but none of it was guaranteed, according to ESPN's Roster Management System.

Ryan, 28, who spent most of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, hasn't played a defensive snap since 2017.

Baltimore had added Ryan after losing Josh Bynes (Bengals) and Patrick Onwuasor (Jets), who both signed elsewhere in free agency.

Ryan, a fourth-round pick by the Packers in 2015, has dealt with a knee injury the past two seasons. In 2018, he tore his ACL in training camp with the Packers and missed the entire season. Last year, he signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars but had a setback with the knee. Ryan played in only two games in 2019, exclusively on special teams, and his option was not picked up by Jacksonville this offseason.

In four NFL seasons, Ryan has used his size and physicality to develop into a reliable defender against the run, but he has struggled in coverage. He totaled 213 tackles (including 15 for loss), one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 45 career games (27 starts).

