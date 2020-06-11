Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson has had custom cleats made to honor the late George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I'm making my mark, regardless of the feedback," Jackson wrote on social media Thursday along with a picture of the cleats. "I'm taking a stance on justice & using my platform to stand for what's right!!"

The cleats feature an image of Floyd, who died on May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, along with the marking of 8 minutes and 46 seconds -- the amount of time officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

There is also an image on the cleats of a closed fist with "B.L.M" written underneath it for Black Lives Matter.

Jackson was one of several players who spoke up during a team meeting about race relations last week amid nationwide protests. Center Jason Kelce said Jackson's powerful words prompted him to post his own thoughts on systemic racism.

This is not the first time Jackson has used his footwear for issues or people he cares about.

Following the death of his friend Nipsey Hussle last March, Jackson wore cleats honoring the late entertainer pregame during the 2019 season and then auctioned them off, with the proceeds going to Hussle's children.