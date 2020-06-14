Shaquil Barrett shares his thoughts on the Buccaneers acquiring Tom Brady and their championship aspirations this season. (1:11)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The workouts that Tom Brady has been organizing at Berkeley Preparatory School aren't just with his Buccaneers teammates.

On Saturday, Brady put Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, through a workout.

Shedeur Sanders is an ESPN four-star quarterback entering his senior season at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. He is ranked 41st in the ESPN 300 and has already received offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois State, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF, UCLA and UTEP.

Shedeur tweeted about the experience, and Brady posted about it in his Instagram stories, saying, "When you're green, you grow...when you're ripe, you rot."

Deion Sanders also posted on his Instagram, "They're things In Life even the father can't teach the son but GOD always provides a way if there's a will. @tombrady I thank u,appreciate & love the man,The father and the athlete u are. This is NEXT LEVEL TYPE OF STUFF. #Truth PROVERBS 22:6 #GOATTALK"

Brady has been known to take time to work out with and spend time with his friends' and teammates' sons. Former Michigan teammate David Terrell recalled Brady working out with his then-8-year-old son, David Terrell Jr., who is now a junior wide receiver at Howard.

"I could literally call Tom and tell him, 'I'm in Miami,' and he'll be like, 'OK, Dave, I'm here right now,'" Terrell said. "That's the type of guy he is."

Former Patriots teammate Tyrone Poole likened his son Nakai meeting Brady to witnessing a flyover at an NFL game.

"It's like a kid's biggest dream. I'm pretty sure the adrenaline was going over," Poole said. "The only way I could describe it was whenever they had a flyover after the national anthem, and they fly over the open stadium -- you can feel the jets. It makes your goosebumps stand up on your skin."