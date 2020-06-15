NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is fine after tumbling over a jet ski in a video posted on social media, a source said Monday.

In the video, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is running with the football on the beach before colliding with a parked jet ski and falling headfirst into the water. The source said Jackson was not injured.

Jackson, who was seen playing with about a half-dozen other people, later posted the video on his Instagram story. Like Jackson did so many times on the football field, the video starts with Jackson faking someone off his feet before accelerating untouched across the beach and toward the water. That's when he attempted to slow down before running into the jet ski.

There's no word on whether the Ravens will restrict Jackson from playing beach football. In 1998, New England Patriots rookie running back Robert Edwards severely injured his knee in a beach football game at the Pro Bowl and the NFL later canceled any more "Rookie Beach Bowl" games.

It wouldn't be the first time a team had to limit an NFL MVP's offseason activities. Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs told quarterback Patrick Mahomes that he couldn't participate in competitive basketball games after videos of him dominating in pickup games circulated on Twitter.

Jackson, 23, became the second unanimous NFL MVP in just his second season in the league. He was the first player in NFL history to produced more than 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.