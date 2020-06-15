ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have agreed to a multi-year deal with FanDuel to make the sportsbook their official sports betting and daily fantasy football partner.

The Broncos are the first NFL team to formally announce such an agreement since the league cleared the way earlier this year.

The agreement will allow FanDuel to use Broncos logos in their advertising in Colorado and the company will advertise in the stadium as well as on the Broncos' TV and radio broadcasts in addition to the team's website.

In a statement, Broncos chief commercial official Mac Freeman said: "FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier gaming destination for sports fans. The ways they smartly reach people through engaging and entertaining content is in line with the Broncos' innovative thinking when connecting with our fans. With FanDuel's successful launch into Colorado earlier in May, we believe Broncos fans will enjoy FanDuel's trusted mobile sports betting and daily fantasy platforms.''

Proposition DD was passed in Colorado in November of 2019, which legalized sports betting in the state. And earlier this year, after an in-house study, the NFL formally announced teams could individually sell sportsbook sponsorships.

Those agreements, the league said, could make a company the "official'' sportsbook of individual teams.

The league has told teams active players or coaches cannot appear in any advertising for these sports betting partners and teams cannot sell naming rights to stadiums or practice facilities to sportsbook companies.

But deals like the one the Broncos have announced will become far more common around the league.