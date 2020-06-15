San Francisco is rewarding head coach Kyle Shanahan with a new six-year contract that replaces the three years he had remaining on his deal and ties him to the 49ers through the 2025 season, league sources told ESPN.

The new contract makes Shanahan one of the NFL's five highest-paid head coaches. But what made this deal unique is that it was hardly a protracted negotiation between 49ers owner Jed York and Shanahan; the two men sat down and quickly figured out what each meant to the other, committing to their second six-year contract in just over three years. Shanahan signed his first six-year contract with the 49ers in February 2017. This new six-year deal, completed recently, replaces that one.

Shanahan has helped remake the franchise, leading it to an NFC championship last season. He is regarded as one of the best play callers in the league and one of the top offensive minds in the game.

Shanahan has also helped form one of the most progressive and diverse coaching staffs in the league. Of the 49ers' 23 assistant coaches, 11 are coaches of color or women. Among them are assistant head coach Jon Embree, who is black, and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, believed to be the league's first Arab American coordinator when San Francisco hired him in 2017.

Shanahan spoke openly and passionately about race earlier this month, saying it was embarrassing for the NFL to have only three black head coaches and two black general managers.

Shanahan, 40, is a former offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.