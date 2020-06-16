Philadelphia Eagles standout right guard Brandon Brooks said Monday that he tore his left Achilles tendon.

"So I guess now that news is out yes I tore my other Achilles but when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. I'll be back and better than ever. Appreciate the love," he wrote on Twitter.

The injury occurred at the Eagles' NovaCare Complex, where Brooks has been rehabbing from late-season shoulder surgery, a source told ESPN. He dislocated his shoulder in Week 17 against the New York Giants, forcing him to miss the Eagles' wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks in January.

Brooks had previously ruptured his right Achilles in a 2018 divisional playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Brooks is a major reason the Eagles are considered to have one of the top offensive lines in the NFL. They are on track to have two new starters this season, as they allowed left tackle Jason Peters to hit the open market while voicing their confidence in former first-round pick Andre Dillard. Peters remains a free agent.

Matt Pryor, a third-year player out of TCU, played right guard in Brooks' absence during the playoff loss to Seattle, and is among the top in-house candidates to fill the void this season.

Brooks, 30, has been selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls. He signed a four-year, $56.5 million extension in November that included $30 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.