Shaquil Barrett shares his thoughts on the Buccaneers acquiring Tom Brady and their championship aspirations this season. (1:11)

Tom Brady spent 20 years in the red, white and blue colors of the New England Patriots, but Tuesday saw the unveiling of the pewter part of his NFL career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the first look of Brady in his new Bucs gear, donning separate red, white and pewter uniforms ahead of his first season in Florida.

Brady will make his regular-season debut in Bucs gear on Sept. 13 in New Orleans. His first home start of the regular season will come in Week 2 against Carolina.