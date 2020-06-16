Tom Brady spent 20 years in the red, white and blue colors of the New England Patriots, but Tuesday saw the unveiling of the pewter part of his NFL career.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the first look of Brady in his new Bucs gear, donning separate red, white and pewter uniforms ahead of his first season in Florida.
🚨 *NOT* a jersey swap 🚨— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 16, 2020
📸: https://t.co/aogPhEDB9n pic.twitter.com/gKGw7IRMJk
Brady will make his regular-season debut in Bucs gear on Sept. 13 in New Orleans. His first home start of the regular season will come in Week 2 against Carolina.