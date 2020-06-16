New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested and jailed for misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

Alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Rosas was driving a black Chevrolet SUV at around 8:25 a.m. local time Tuesday morning when a T-bone collision occurred. Witnesses saw Rosas driving erratically over the double yellow lines and at a speed estimated to be 100 mph when he ran a red light and hit a Ford pickup truck.

Rosas, 25, attempted to drive away from the scene of the crash before his vehicle became disabled. He exited and fled the scene on foot without shoes, according to the police report.

Officers went to Rosas' home after the scene was cleared. The 2018 Pro Bowl kicker was not there, but was later stopped walking on the side of a road with his hands, legs, and bare feet covered in blood.

Rosas was treated for minor injuries at Enloe Medical Center and later booked into Butte County Jail.

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick," the Giants said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Rosas is coming off a down season where he made just 12 of 17 field goal attempts (70.6%). He was re-signed as a restricted free agent for $3.3 million this offseason after the Giants used a second-round tender on him.

Rosas made 32 of 33 field goals (96.9%) the previous season and was named to the Pro Bowl. The former undrafted Southern Oregon kicker worked his way onto the Giants' active roster in 2017.

This is the second Giants player arrested this offseason. Cornerback DeAndre Baker currently faces eight counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm from an incident in Florida last month.