The 2021 Pro Bowl will be held in Las Vegas, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Raiders, will host the Pro Bowl on Jan. 31. The event will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes.

During Pro Bowl week, a series of events will directly benefit the Las Vegas community.

The past four Pro Bowls have been held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Before that, Hawai'i's Aloha Stadium hosted all but two Pro Bowls from 1980 to 2016.