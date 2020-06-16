More than 10 percent of the workers renovating the Mercedes-Benz Superdome have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We can confirm that in the last few weeks, 32 of the 275-plus daily workers on the project have tested positive for COVID-19," the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, which runs the Superdome, said in a statement Tuesday. "This post-Memorial Day increase is consistent with what 21 other states, not including Louisiana, are experiencing at this stage of the pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted for travel, shopping, and work."

Home of the New Orleans Saints, the Superdome is undergoing renovations planned to continue in the offseason until 2024 -- when New Orleans is slated to host Super Bowl LVIII.

Renovations have continued uninterrupted since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, as the project has been deemed "essential" by the state of Louisiana.

Broadmoor LLC, the main contractor for the project, said the workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated and will be kept away from the site until they can provide evidence of a negative test.

Broadmoor also said it has increased mitigation measures such as mandatory masks to protect workers who remain on the job.