Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says teams "would be crazy" not to have free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick on their workout lists this summer.

Lynn told reporters Wednesday that the Chargers haven't made plans yet to work out Kaepernick and said he has not spoken to the former 49ers quarterback.

Lynn also did not indicate whether Kaepernick was currently on the Chargers' list.

"I haven't spoken with Colin, not sure where he's at as far in his career, what he wants to do," Lynn said. "But Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we're going to be running. I'm very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway."

The Chargers are the first team to mention Kaepernick as a workout candidate amid the widespread social unrest that started last month after George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S.

In a conversation Monday with Mike Greenberg for ESPN's The Return of Sports special, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he supports and encourages teams to sign Kaepernick.