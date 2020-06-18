Free-agent wide receiver Josh Gordon applied for reinstatement to the NFL on Wednesday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Dec. 16 for violations of the league's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. It was his sixth suspension since the 2013 season and the fifth for some form of substance abuse, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Seattle Seahawks claimed the one-time Pro Bowler in November after he was released off injured reserve by the New England Patriots. Gordon, 29, had seven catches for 139 yards as the No. 3 wide receiver with Seattle, including a 58-yard reception during a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers the day before he was suspended.

Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns and was suspended in December 2018 for violating terms of his reinstatement, missing the final three games of the season with the Patriots.

He was suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season but still caught 87 passes for nine touchdowns and a league-leading 1,646 yards and was named to the All-Pro team.

Gordon has played just 63 games since he was chosen by the Browns in the 2012 supplemental draft. Overall, he has caught 247 passes for 4,252 yards -- an average of 17.2 yards per catch -- and 20 touchdowns.

NFL Network first reported that Gordon had applied for reinstatement.

Gordon considered the Seahawks an ideal landing spot last year in large part because of his affinity for quarterback Russell Wilson. He has remained in the Seattle area since his suspension and has been posting pictures of his training sessions on social media.

The Seahawks have Phillip Dorsett and David Moore competing to be their No. 3 wide receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

