Frustrated with his contract negotiations, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams continued to vent on social media, hinting Thursday he may want to be traded.

Responding to a comment on Instagram, Adams concluded a long rant by saying, "Maybe it's time to move on!"

Six days ago, Adams -- again on Instagram -- accused the Jets of "a lot of talk, no action." He claimed he still hadn't received a contract proposal that was promised in January.

In response to a comment on Instagram, Jets All Pro S Jamal Adams speaks on contract negotiations and concludes with "Maybe it's time to move on!" pic.twitter.com/aGjJ1Vda3s — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 18, 2020

Adams is signed through 2021, but he made it clear he wants a new contract by the start of the regular season. The Jets have said they want to make him "a Jet for life," but they've given no indication publicly on whether they're amenable to a deal before the season.

The Jets have no intention of trading him, sources said, but Adams could try to force their hand by being disruptive and staging a training-camp holdout. He's upset because he feels the team is dragging its feet, sources said. Adams already has seen one member of his 2017 draft class receive a massive extension -- Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey -- with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reportedly set to negotiate new deals over the summer.

"Pat is about to get 40 to 60 M's (millions) a year. Well deserved," Adams said Thursday. "But don't compare me to QB's if you aren't paying me QB money. S---, if I was about to get 40 plus u wouldn't hear a damn word from me." Turning the conversation to McCaffrey, he said, "Don't use the pandemic excuse. CM22 got paid not too long ago. Well deserved. Great friend of mine.

"Ima protect myself just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day. $ if you guys don't respect that, cool. It's all luv. Maybe it's time to move on!"

Adams' agent didn't return a message seeking comment. General manager Joe Douglas and coach Adam Gase haven't been available since late April.

The Jets appear reluctant to address his contract because they own his rights for another two years, plus a potential franchise tag in 2022. They have him on team-friendly terms -- $3.5 million this season, $9.9 million in 2021. The latter is the amount of his fifth-year option.

Adams wants to become the NFL's highest-paid safety, sources said, meaning he'd like to eclipse the $14.6 million per year the Chicago Bears are paying Eddie Jackson.

Sources believe Adams is seeking to become the highest paid player on the Jets. That distinction belongs linebacker C.J. Mosley ($17 million per year), although it should be noted that he was an unrestricted free agent when he signed his deal in 2019.