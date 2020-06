One of Tampa Bay's assistant coaches has tested positive for the coronavirus and two other Buccaneers assistants have been quarantined, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The one unidentified Buccaneers assistant who tested positive is asymptomatic, sources said.

The news comes just days after Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians and his staff returned to the team's training center in Tampa for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players are not yet permitted to return.