At least two Tampa Bay Buccaneers players now have tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

In a statement, the Bucs acknowledged positive tests, but did not state whether the results were for players or staff.

"The names of those impacted, as well as any additional information related to these incidents, will not be released due to privacy concerns," the team said in its statement.

One Bucs coach tested positive and two other assistants were quarantined, sources said earlier this week.

The unidentified Buccaneers assistant who tested positive is asymptomatic, sources said.

News of the Bucs players' positive tests comes a day after sources confirmed to ESPN that Major League Baseball closed all spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona.

Florida recorded a record high of new COVID-19 cases Friday with 4,049. That same day, Tampa mayor Jane Castor implemented a mandatory ordinance for face masks to be worn in indoor public spaces.

Several Bucs players have been working out alongside new quarterback Tom Brady at Tampa's Berkeley Prep.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.