The medical director for the NFL Players Association is advising players not to work out together to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Thom Mayer said in a statement Saturday that the NFLPA is working on safety protocols for training camps, which are set to begin in late July.

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts," Mayer said in the statement. "Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months."

A number of quarterbacks, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and New York QBs Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold, have organized throwing workouts with teammates in the recent past.

On Saturday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that at least two Buccaneers players had tested positive for COVID-19. Tampa Bay said in a statement that some team members had tested positive, without identifying whether it was players or staff, and that affected areas were being closed for extensive sanitizing.