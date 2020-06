Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was taken to the hospital after being sucker punched at a South Dakota restaurant Friday night, a league source confirmed.

He has since returned home and is "fine," a source said.

NJ.com first reported the incident.

Goedert, 25, is entering his third season in the NFL. He finished second on the team in receptions (58), receiving yards (607) and receiving touchdowns (5) last season, behind fellow tight end Zach Ertz.