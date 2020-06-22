Super Bowl hero David Tyree is no longer with the New York Giants organization as director of player development. It's a role he's held since 2014, after spending most of his playing career with the team.

Tyree, best known for the helmet catch in the Super Bowl XLII upset of the New England Patriots, was a well-respected voice in the Giants locker room as a player and mentor. He played for the team from 2003 to 2008, before spending one season with the Baltimore Ravens. He retired from the NFL in 2010, but remained close to the organization even before taking on the player development role.

"I was honored to serve and impact the players for the past six years for the most iconic franchise in NFL history," Tyree told ESPN. "I wish the Giants and Coach Judge the best moving forward into the 2020 season. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to my personal and professional growth along the way. Once a Giant always a Giant."

Tyree will currently concentrate his time and efforts on a Clean Juice shop he's been opening in Morristown, New Jersey.

The move came after the Giants completely restructured their player engagement area this offseason. Dr. Lani Lawrence, the team's director of wellness and clinical services, will now serve as the head of player engagement/development as well.

Dr. Lawrence will continue to work closely with assistant director of player engagement Ashley Lynn. Several coaches, primarily outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema and special-teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, will also be more involved in player development under the new Giants player engagement setup.

Tyree remains a popular figure among Giants fans after famously pinning a pass to his helmet to keep the game-winning drive alive against the undefeated Patriots in February 2008. He was injured the following year in camp and never caught another NFL pass.

Tyree, 40, played in 83 games with five starts. He was primarily a special-teams standout, making the Pro Bowl in 2005. He finished with 54 catches, 650 yards and four receiving touchdowns during his professional career.