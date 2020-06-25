Flash back to a time when Odell Beckham Jr. shows off his throwing skills including one toss the length of a football field. (0:47)

According to Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is now 100% and fully recovered from offseason surgery.

Beckham underwent the surgery Jan. 21 to address hip and groin injuries that hampered him throughout last season.

"He's free and clear," Stefanski said. "He's looking really good."

Beckham suffered the sports hernia injury early in training camp last year. While playing through it, he compiled the worst statistical season of his career, save his injury-shortened one with the New York Giants in 2017. Beckham finished with more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2019, but he had only four touchdown grabs.

In May, Beckham posted a video to his YouTube channel in which he talked about how the injury affected him.

"So pretty much, I was just f---ed up the whole year," he said. "I really didn't try and say anything about it. Probably one of the worst surgeries I've ever had. Recovery's going well. Guess I'm really just trying to put my body back together."

In the video, Beckham went on to predict a big bounce-back performance in 2020.

"I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons," said Beckham, who this month caught passes from former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. "Bigger, stronger, faster -- this is my time."