TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul posted on Snapchat that he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Friday, describing the procedure as a "tune-up."

Pierre-Paul posted video of himself waiting for surgery at the hospital, getting into his car afterwards and walking on crutches with his knee bandaged.

"Get this surgery. You feel me? But I'm Gucci though. You feel me?" Pierre-Paul said in the video. "Because your boy just had to do it. He just had to do it."

A source told ESPN that there are no concerns about him missing the start of training camp.

After suffering two fractured vertebrae in his neck last offseason, Pierre-Paul went on to record 8.5 sacks in 10 games in 2019, while teammate Shaq Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks. Throughout the season last year, Pierre-Paul was listed on the injury report with a knee injury but continued to play.

Earlier this offseason, he signed a new two-year deal worth $25 million. The surgery was performed to alleviate some discomfort he was feeling.

"Your boy good. I just had a little tune-up," Pierre-Paul said. "You feel me? But to be honest, if I'm gonna break that sack record this year, I needed to do the surgery. So I did it."