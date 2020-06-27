Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea underwent a minor procedure for a hand injury but should be ready for the regular season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The source said Vea could miss some time early in training camp but should not be limited by Week 1.

Vea, a first-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2018, had 2.5 sacks in 16 games last season.

He is the second Buccaneers player to undergo surgery recently, as linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul posted on Snapchat that he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Friday, describing the procedure as a "tune-up."