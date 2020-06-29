Cam Newton signing with Patriots: NFL players react on social media

Cam Newton led the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50. Will he get a chance to get the six-time champion New England Patriots back to the big game?
Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Patriots, league sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.
Newton now will compete with Jarrett Stidham for the starting job after Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay in free agency.
Here is how the NFL reacted on Sunday:
I salute Coach Bill Belichick for that!— Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 29, 2020
That's Real. Congratulations Cam!
Couldn't be happier for @CameronNewton! Patriots are getting a stud!! 👏👏👏— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 29, 2020
Yeah this that 🔥 https://t.co/y2iIh2pcNX— Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) June 29, 2020
Cam in a great situation💯— ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) June 29, 2020
Congratulations to @CameronNewton that's major 🙏🏿 https://t.co/ZGALliq0Me— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 29, 2020
Soo happy for cam! Everyone is about to witness a come back season like no other!— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) June 29, 2020
Coach McDaniels about to get in his bag with Cam 😈— Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) June 29, 2020