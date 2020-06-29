Cam Newton signing with Patriots: NFL players react on social media

Adam Schefter breaks down how the Patriots managed to strike a deal with former MVP quarterback Cam Newton. (2:18)

Cam Newton led the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50. Will he get a chance to get the six-time champion New England Patriots back to the big game?

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Patriots, league sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter. ‬

‪Newton now will compete with Jarrett Stidham for the starting job after Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay in free agency.

Here is how the NFL reacted on Sunday:

I salute Coach Bill Belichick for that!

That's Real. Congratulations Cam! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 29, 2020

Couldn't be happier for @CameronNewton! Patriots are getting a stud!! 👏👏👏 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 29, 2020

Yeah this that 🔥 https://t.co/y2iIh2pcNX — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) June 29, 2020

Cam in a great situation💯 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) June 29, 2020

Soo happy for cam! Everyone is about to witness a come back season like no other! — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) June 29, 2020