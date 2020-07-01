The NFL informed its clubs on Wednesday it will not conduct a supplemental draft in 2020, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Each team was informed by an email, the source said.

The NFL supplemental draft is available for players whose eligibility situations changed after the January declaration deadline for the regular draft.

In the supplemental draft, teams submit bids to the commissioner's office if they want to select a player. If multiple teams bid on the same player, the team that makes the highest bid is awarded the player. The team then forfeits that corresponding draft pick in the next year's NFL draft.

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals made the only selection in the supplemental draft, selecting safety Jalen Thompson with a fifth-round draft pick.